UrduPoint.com

Embassy Of Turkmenistan Organizes Cycling Event

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Embassy of Turkmenistan organizes cycling event

A cycling event was organized here on Saturday to encourage people from all walks of life to adopt cycling to promote an active lifestyle and eco-friendly practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :A cycling event was organized here on Saturday to encourage people from all walks of life to adopt cycling to promote an active lifestyle and eco-friendly practices.

June 3 is celebrated worldwide as World Bicycle Day to recognize bicycle as a reliable and sustainable means of transportation.

The event was organized with the initiative of the Embassy of Turkmenistan and in collaboration with Serena Hotels and Tabani Groups of companies The cycling rally took off at D-Chowk and culminated at Serena business Complex, where attendees were served healthy refreshments.

The event was attended by the diplomatic community, media personnel and Serena Hotel's associates. The chief guest for the occasion was Special Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

Speaking at the event, Special Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi appreciated the embassy of Turkmenistan for organizing the cycling event. He also lauded the government of Turkmenistan for initiating the resolution at the United Nations General Assembly for declaring June 3, as World Bicycle Day to promote a healthy lifestyle which will ultimately reduce emissions and pollution.

He emphasized the need of adapting to climate change by switching to healthier modes of transportation and maintained that such events should be organized more frequently to promote cycling as an efficient mode of transportation.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps Atadjan Movlamov in his speech noted that in 2018, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a Resolution declaring June 3 the World Bicycle Day. Turkmenistan is promoting a healthy lifestyle and environment-friendly means of transport, the popularization of which directly contributes to achieving many of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He emphasized that the bicycle is an instrument of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production, and has a positive impact on climate. Turkmenistan is committed to strengthening international cooperation aimed at implementing the principles of development and peace.

For its part, Turkmenistan was one of the first countries in the world to take up the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the first in the region to nationalize the Sustainable Development Goals in 2016.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution World United Nations Business Cycling Hotel Turkmenistan June 2016 2018 Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Paris Saint-Germain Says Messi Leaving Football Cl ..

Paris Saint-Germain Says Messi Leaving Football Club

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt to impart technical skills to 270 ..

Balochistan govt to impart technical skills to 2700 youth in 18 trades

1 minute ago
 England v Ireland one-off Test scoreboard

England v Ireland one-off Test scoreboard

1 minute ago
 Verstappen claims maiden Spanish GP pole as Perez, ..

Verstappen claims maiden Spanish GP pole as Perez, Leclerc flop

20 minutes ago
 England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in lone Test

England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in lone Test

20 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Bill to Raise US Debt Ceiling - White ..

Biden Signs Bill to Raise US Debt Ceiling - White House

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.