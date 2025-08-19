Open Menu

Emergency Control Rooms Set Up In Matiari Ahead Of Monsoon Rains, Flood Threat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Emergency control rooms set up in Matiari ahead of monsoon rains, flood threat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In view of the possible monsoon rains and flood situation, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Matiari, has established an emergency control room. Citizens can contact the control room at phone numbers 022-9240743, 022-9240711, and 0320-5920112.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, another control room has also been set up at the DC’s camp office, which can be reached at 022-9330170.

The control rooms will remain operational round the clock with relevant officers and staff on duty to respond to any emergency and address public complaints promptly.

The statement further stated that the leaves of all officers and staff of government departments responsible for providing public services have been canceled, with strict instructions to remain on alert and not leave their headquarters.

