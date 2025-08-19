Emergency Control Rooms Set Up In Matiari Ahead Of Monsoon Rains, Flood Threat
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 12:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In view of the possible monsoon rains and flood situation, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Matiari, has established an emergency control room. Citizens can contact the control room at phone numbers 022-9240743, 022-9240711, and 0320-5920112.
According to a press release issued on Tuesday by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, another control room has also been set up at the DC’s camp office, which can be reached at 022-9330170.
The control rooms will remain operational round the clock with relevant officers and staff on duty to respond to any emergency and address public complaints promptly.
The statement further stated that the leaves of all officers and staff of government departments responsible for providing public services have been canceled, with strict instructions to remain on alert and not leave their headquarters.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret
UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore
King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emergency control rooms set up in Matiari ahead of monsoon rains, flood threat1 minute ago
-
Senate session commences under Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar’s chairmanship42 minutes ago
-
Departmental Promotion Committee meeting held at Sukkur DIG Office51 minutes ago
-
Damaged Ayub Bridge Havelian and Khanda Khoh Road, Sherwan closed for vehicular traffic51 minutes ago
-
Five-day polio eradication campaign to begin in Abbottabad from September 11 hour ago
-
Kamber police arrest a wanted one docoits an encounter in injured condition1 hour ago
-
Major terror plan foiled, two officials affiliated with TTP arrested2 hours ago
-
Panic grips Islamabad, KP, as 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes2 hours ago
-
Musadik Malik pledges full federal support for flood-hit regions, calls for global climate justice2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 458,200 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Man drowns in water channel2 hours ago
-
Three injured in a road accident2 hours ago