Senate Session Commences Under Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar’s Chairmanship

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Senate session commenced at 11:08 a.m. on Tuesday under the deputy chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar.

The House was set to take up various agenda items, including the Question Hour, motions, legislative business, a resolution for the extension of an ordinance, presentation of reports, and a calling attention notice.

