Emergency Response Launched Against Whitefly Threat On Cotton Crop

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 09:21 PM

In response to the whitefly threat to the cotton crop, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has instructed Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu to implement immediate protective measures on an emergency basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :

Secretary Agriculture is set to visit Jampur to oversee these security measures, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

As part of the whitefly eradication campaign, helicopters and drones, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, will be deployed for crop spraying in southern Punjab. The initiative commences with the deployment of two drones in the Rajanpur area, where 1,000 liters of potent pesticide will be applied over 300 acres in Jampur. Additionally, 1,400 high-pressure spray machines are being utilized in Rajanpur and Bahawalpur districts, with a concerted effort to secure ample canal water for the cotton zones.

The Pakistan Army has graciously provided helicopters and drones for the extensive spraying operation.

Expressing solidarity with the diligent farmers, the CM reassured that their tireless efforts will not be in vain. Every conceivable measure will be employed to shield the cotton crop from the whitefly attack. Complimentary spraying is underway in the affected regions, complemented by the provision of technical support and disseminating awareness through both print and electronic media.

Acting on the Chief Minister's directives, the Agriculture Department has promptly initiated emergency measures in the affected areas.

