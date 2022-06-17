Eminent politician from Dir Lower Haji Bakht Baidar passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Former provincial minister and divisional president Pakistan Peoples' Party, Lower Malakand Haji Bakht Baidar Khan passed away after being admitted here at a hospital for diabetes and heart related problems, his family sources said on Friday.

Haji Bakht Baidar, belonging to a small village, Tarnao, Kityari in Dir Lower was a very active political personality who did numerous development works in his constituency. Popular among his voters, Bakht Baidar had ensured his presence in every sad and happy moment of his area people.

He remained provincial minister from the Peoples' Party Sherpao group and brought scores of development schemes to his area especially in the electricity and roads sector.

People from every sphere of life have expressed heartfelt grief over the sad demise of former MPA, Bakht Baidar Khan, saying they have lost a man who had a passion to develop his area and people.

Currently, Bakht Baidar Khan was the divisional president of Pakistan Peoples' Party from Lower Malakand. He played an active role in uniting the voters and local leaders of PPP, attaining a strong position for his party in Lower Dir. His Nimaz e Janaza would be offered at his ancestral village, Tarnao, Lower Dir.