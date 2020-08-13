UrduPoint.com
Emirates Launches An Airbridge Between Dubai And Lebanon Dedicating Over 50 Flights To Deliver Much Needed Emergency Relief Support

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:34 PM

Airline will enable people around the world to donate cash or Skywards Miles to be converted to cargo capacity for transport of critical aid and supplies to Beirut

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020) In the wake of the Port of Beirut explosions which have devastated many parts of Lebanon’s capital city, Emirates is standing with Lebanon to provide critical emergency relief and aid to the hundreds of thousands of people affected by the blasts. Emirates SkyCargo plans to ramp up its freighter operations to Lebanon by dedicating over 50 flights to deliver much needed airlift to the country.

Emirates is providing people around the world the opportunity to donate cash or pledge their Skywards Miles, through a dedicated, secure and convenient portal via the Emirates Airline Foundation. For the next three months of donations, the Emirates Airline Foundation will in turn directly coordinate shipments of urgent food, medical supplies and other much needed items with a range of NGO partners to ensure donations directly help those affected on the ground in a swift and transparent manner. Work is underway to mobilise recognised humanitarian partners.
For every donation, cargo capacity will be provided for humanitarian organisations to transport critical medical equipment and supplies, food and other emergency relief goods directly to Beirut through Emirates SkyCargo. Additionally, Emirates SkyCargo will further contribute by providing a 20% reduction on air freight transportation charges for approved shipments, underscoring its commitment to expedite emergency relief efforts to Beirut.
HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group said: “Today, the world is banding together to stand in solidarity with Lebanon, providing urgent relief and immediate recovery support to those affected by this tragic disaster.

Emirates supports the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Lebanon and is committed to bolster its global emergency response to ensure that it can support organisations which provide urgent care, shelter, food and medical support to the Lebanese people. People from all corners of the globe have been sending their support to Lebanon and we are proud to facilitate a means for them to tangibly and proactively assist the Lebanese people with relief and recovery efforts on the ground during this difficult time.”
Emirates has already been supporting disaster relief efforts in Lebanon through the dispatch of several charter flights carrying food, clothing and medical supplies donated by various grassroots organisations in the UAE.
Emirates is committed to being a strong partner by making a difference and giving back to the communities it serves. Through the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline supports over 30 humanitarian and philanthropic projects in 16 countries. Over the years, Emirates has supported humanitarian flights in partnership with the Airbus Foundation, and since 2013, Emirates A380 ferry flights have transported over 120 tonnes of food and vital emergency equipment to those in need.
Emirates has been serving Lebanese skies and communities since 1991. The airline started its operations between Dubai and Beirut with a three times weekly service utilising a Boeing 727. Today, Emirates operates two daily flights to Beirut utilising the Boeing 777, with plans to add further frequencies.

