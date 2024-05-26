Emirs Of Kuwait, Qatar Accept PM's Invitation To Visit Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani have accepted Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's invitation to visit Pakistan, marking a major breakthrough in the country's diplomatic efforts.
In separate meetings of ambassadors of Kuwait and Qatar with the prime minister on Sunday, they presented the letters of their respective leaders, confirming their acceptance of invitation to visit Pakistan.
In a meeting, Ambassador of Kuwait Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Al-Mutairi handed over the letter of the Emir of Kuwait to the prime minister which conveyed a message to accept the invitation of the prime minister to visit Pakistan on the mutually agreed dates.
While receiving the letter, the prime minister recalled his recent meeting with the Kuwaiti Emir held on the sidelines of World Economic Forum on April 2028, 2024.
PM Shehbaz expressed his satisfaction that the next meeting of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission was going to be held in Kuwait on May 28-30.
He stressed to fully prepare the upcoming visit of the Kuwaiti Emir to Pakistan to ensure the mutually beneficial outcomes of the meeting.
Meanwhile Qatar's envoy to Pakistan Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater also called on the prime minister and presented to him the letter from the Emir of Qatar conveying the message to accept the invitation to visit Pakistan on the mutually convenient dates.
The prime minister conveying his heartfelt gratitude to the Qatari Emir, emphasized that Pakistan deeply valued its historic brotherly relations with Qatar and reiterated Pakistan's firm determination to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.
He said that both sides should start preparations for the visit with an exchange of delegations between the two capitals to ensure that the high-level visit was productive and successful and results were beneficial for both the countries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA sports complex enters final renovation phase3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses condolence over demise of legend artist Talat Hussain4 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel grieves over death of actor Talat Hussain4 minutes ago
-
CDA chief orders swift completion of IT work for 93 civil courts4 minutes ago
-
Price magistrates to take action against profiteers4 minutes ago
-
1160 liters mineral water, 400 liters unhygienic juice seized24 minutes ago
-
Nai Gaj dam likely to complete by 202434 minutes ago
-
Oil, Gas Conference Pakistan-2024 set for May 2934 minutes ago
-
Admin to enforce complete ban on plastic bags from June 544 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over death of veteran artist Talat Hussain54 minutes ago
-
Rwp district admin conducts 65,494 raids to check profiteering; arrests 4861 hour ago
-
PM reiterates Pakistan's support for Chinese stance on Taiwan1 hour ago