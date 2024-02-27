Open Menu

Energy Minister, Turkmenistan Ambassador Discuss Progress Of TAPI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Energy Minister, Turkmenistan ambassador discuss progress of TAPI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali, and Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov, on Tuesday discussed the progress of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) project.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project, said a news release.

The minister said that Pakistan was focusing on piped gas and considers it crucial to meet the energy needs of the country.

The ambassador also expressed resolve to continue the engagement on the project.

The meeting discussed avenues of cooperation in the energy sector between both the countries.

Additionally, the ambassador extended an invitation for the roadshow that Turkmenistan would be hosting in Paris.

Related Topics

Pakistan Paris Progress Turkmenistan Muhammad Ali Gas

Recent Stories

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

1 hour ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

2 hours ago
 5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

14 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

14 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

14 hours ago
 Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanc ..

Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche

14 hours ago
 Sideways American lander sends first images back f ..

Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan