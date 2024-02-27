Energy Minister, Turkmenistan Ambassador Discuss Progress Of TAPI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali, and Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov, on Tuesday discussed the progress of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) project.
During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project, said a news release.
The minister said that Pakistan was focusing on piped gas and considers it crucial to meet the energy needs of the country.
The ambassador also expressed resolve to continue the engagement on the project.
The meeting discussed avenues of cooperation in the energy sector between both the countries.
Additionally, the ambassador extended an invitation for the roadshow that Turkmenistan would be hosting in Paris.
Recent Stories
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF seizes over one ton drugs in seven operations7 seconds ago
-
PPP not considering any names for governor: Palwasha10 minutes ago
-
Youth killed by friend30 minutes ago
-
Review meeting of anti-polio campaign held40 minutes ago
-
Railways face only six minor accident in last four months40 minutes ago
-
PSM's Khateebs, Moazzins paid four months salaries: Info Minister40 minutes ago
-
Road clearing operation continues in Tirah: DC1 hour ago
-
RCB instruct for maintaining food quality1 hour ago
-
Operation Swift Retort showcases Pakistan’s military strength, commitment to peace1 hour ago
-
Mushaal urges world to take notice of rising incidents of custodial rape by Indian troops in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
APHC urges resolution of Kashmir dispute for lasting South Asian peace1 hour ago
-
One killed, two injured in accident1 hour ago