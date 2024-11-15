Engr Aijaz Assumes Charge As CEO SEPCO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Engineer Aijaz Ahmed Chnna on Friday assumed the charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), following approval from the board of Directors.
This appointment marks a significant milestone in Channa's illustrious career, having served in various capacities at SEPCO, including SE, XEN and CTO.
Engr Channa's dedication and expertise have earned him accolades from Chairman Board of Directors Agha Lal Bux, member Khurshed Meerani, and other members, officers, and well-wishers, who congratulated him on his new role.
Traders, Civil Societies, and citizens termed his appointment as a positive development for both the company and its consumers.
As CEO, Engr Channa is responsible for steering SEPCO towards greater heights, leveraging his extensive experience to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer services, and drive growth. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the company's future and addressing the evolving needs of its stakeholders.
Channa's leadership is expected to benefit both SEPCO and its consumers.
