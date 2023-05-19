MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A three-month-old baby girl died allegedly by the doctor's negligence in District HeadQuarter (DHQ) hospital, here on Friday.

Heirs of the deceased baby launched protests against the administration outside of the hospital while the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Hospital Dr Ziaullah constituted a committee to probe into the matter.

The committee members are headed by the consultant Pediatrician of the Hospital Dr Allah Ditta with members including Doctor of Medical Science (DMS) Dr Mirza Sardar Baig and admin officer Muhammad Faisal.

The three-member committee was directed to finalize the report in three days in order to hold action against those responsible of the death, said an official source.