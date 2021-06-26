Envoy reaches out to community; discusses multifaceted cooperation with UK

Pakistan's High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan is currently visiting Birmingham and Wales as part of his efforts to reach out to the community and explore avenues of multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan is currently visiting Birmingham and Wales as part of his efforts to reach out to the community and explore avenues of multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

On the second day of his visit, the High Commissioner held detailed meetings with Mayor of West Midland Combined Authority, the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, MP from Birmingham, local councillors, officer bearers of Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, leading businessmen, Chief Executive Officer of Edgbaston Stadium, Senior Management of Birmingham City University and media persons.

In his virtual meeting with the Mayor of West Midland Combined Authority Andy Street, the high commissioner discussed issues of mutual interest including those relating to Pakistani diaspora, said a news release received here on Saturday.

While appreciating the close association of the mayor with Pakistani diaspora in the West Midlands, the high commissioner underscored the importance of further strengthening the bond through more avenues in the post COVID-19 period. He also extended an invitation to the mayor for a visit to Pakistan.� In his talk with MP Khalid Mehmood and Mike Olley, Executive Director of Westside Business Improvement District (BID), the envoy discussed possibilities of further fortifying the strong multifaceted relations between the two countries.

He noted that the presence of a large Pakistani diaspora provided a strong base for special and strong bilateral relations. He also spoke on matters of business improvement with the executive director.

In his interaction with Lord Mayor of Birmingham Muhammad Afzal, local councillors and Chief Executive Officer of Edgbaston stadium Stuart Cain, the high commissioner discussed matters pertaining to youth, tourism and trade.

Meeting with business community and the office bearers of Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce including Mandy Hayes, Anjum Khan, Nasir Awan and Stefanie Bowes remained very productive in terms of identifying tangible steps for enhancing bilateral commercial relations.

While highlighting Pakistan's improved ranking in terms of ease of doing business, the existence of a huge market of 222 million people with large middle class, availability of English speaking economical skilled labour and business friendly legislative framework, the high commissioner called upon the interlocutors to invest in and trade with Pakistan.�He also visited Birmingham City University and discussed with Professor Dr. Hanifa Shah, Pro Vice Chancellor, Julian Bear, Deputy Vice Chancellor, and other senior faculty members, avenues and possibilities of enhancing cooperation in higher education and research.\932