Every Political Step Of IPP Will Lead To The Country's Construction And Development-Firdous

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Central Information Secretary Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and former Federal Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that every political step of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) will lead to the country's construction and development and to divert the resources of a strong and powerful Pakistan towards the development and prosperity of the people of NA-70, there must be sincere and honest leadership from the constituency.

In a statement issued here to the media on Friday, Central Information Secretary Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and former Federal Minister said that the President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan issued instructions to his candidates participating in the elections to receive nomination papers and submit them in time.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the the People's friendly manifesto of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and the implementation of ongoing struggle in the interest of the country was possible with the support of the people and the power of the vote.

She said that in order to take Pakistan on the path of development and prosperity, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) was determined to participate in the elections with full preparations by submitting nomination papers of its candidates in the Constituencies and through public relations campaign as the first step.

By combining politics and the state, protection of national and public interests can be ensured. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) was determined to play the role of a bridge in this and was going to enter the field to fulfill it as a national duty, she added.

Central Information Secretary Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) said that Patron-in-Chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Khan Tareen's policy of uniting the nation with understanding and tolerance will lead to the strengthening of national units and President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan's dynamic and enthusiastic thinking will be a milestone for resolving public problems.

The former federal minister further said that more than two decades have passed since I performed this important national duty by treating politics as worship, it was my honor to be a social worker and the rights of the people can only be protected by a public leadership.

She said at present, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) was trying to take the country out of the politics of chaos and conflict and trying to develop an understanding of collective interests.

