EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign on Concordia

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :In a remarkable endeavour towards environmental preservation, a collaborative glacier cleanup campaign was carried out led by EvK2CNR on Concordia at Baltoro, a press release from the information department GB said.

The other organizations that joined in this highly noble cause were GB EPA, Karakoram International University and the University of Baltistan.

This initiative, aimed at rejuvenating and safeguarding the delicate ecosystem of these glaciers and towering peaks, marks a significant milestone in the global fight against climate change.

The campaign was launched during the installation of Automatic Weather Stations under the project Glaciers and Students whereby 300 KGs of Waste was collected and disposed of disseminating a message to all stakeholders to keep these glaciers clean.

Glaciers, in the northern part of Pakistan are facing unprecedented challenges due to rising temperatures and human activities.

The accumulation of solid and human waste has not only accelerated the melting of these glaciers but has also caused irreversible damage to the surrounding environment also deteriorating the beauty of these natural wonders.

Previously, EvK2CNR together with the Forest, Wildlife and Environment Department supported mainly by the Italian Government have undertaken several campaigns during the past many years with comprehensive cleanup missions.

The importance of this initiative cannot be overstated. These glaciers serve as vital sources of freshwater for downstream communities, playing an integral role in maintaining ecosystem balance and supporting agricultural, industrial, and domestic needs.

The cleanup efforts will not only slow down the rate of glacier melt but also contribute to the conservation of indigenous flora and fauna that rely on these glaciers for survival.

This achievement underscores the urgency of addressing the global environmental crisis and serves as a beacon of hope for future generations.

By highlighting the impact of human activities on remote ecosystems, such initiatives urge all stakeholders including tourists, tour operating agencies, porters, guides, local communities to understand their very critical role in maintaining the pristine beauty of the glaciers and peaks that attract hundreds of mountaineers and trekkers every year.

EvK2CNR remains committed to continued support, research, and conservation efforts in Gilgit Baltistan and its glaciers.

The initiative calls upon all stakeholders to strengthen policies for environmental protection, invest in sustainable technologies, and educate communities about the importance of preserving our delicate ecosystems.