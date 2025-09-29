Open Menu

Ex-official Held For Drug Trafficking

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Ex-official held for drug trafficking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A former Special Branch official from North Cantonment was arrested for drug trafficking, here on Monday.

According to the police sources, ice worth millions was recovered from the possession of the accused Sajid.

A case of kidnapping of a girl has also been registered against him.

The police have started investigation.

