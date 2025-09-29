Open Menu

Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Senior Journalist Imtiaz Mir

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Tarar grieved over death of senior journalist Imtiaz Mir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Imtiaz Mir.

In a condolence message, the minister extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased.

The minister said he deeply saddened to hear the news of Imtiaz Mir's demise and he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family.

Imtiaz Mir's journalistic services will always be remembered, Attaullah Tarar remarked.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

