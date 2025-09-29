Open Menu

PML-N Meeting Reviews Arrangements For CM’s Expected Visit To Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PML-N meeting reviews arrangements for CM’s expected visit to Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Chairman and Member Punjab Assembly Raja Muhammad Hanif on Monday chaired a PML-N meeting to review arrangements for the expected visit of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to Rawalpindi.

The meeting was attended by senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, including Mof the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb, MPAs Asma Naz Abbasi, Rahat Masood Quddusi and Javed Mughal, along with chairmen, vice chairmen and representatives of youth, Muslim Students Federation, trader, ladies, minority and social media wings.

Speaking at the meeting, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had earned recognition for her hands-on approach to governance, and her visit to Rawalpindi would mark an important step towards addressing local challenges.

Raja Muhammad Hanif said that the chief minister’s rapid launch of development and welfare initiatives was setting new benchmarks, and the people of Rawalpindi stood firmly behind her vision.

MPA Asma Naz Abbasi underlined that Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s focus on women’s empowerment and welfare programmes promised a brighter future.

Rahat Masood Quddusi added that the PML-N leadership had consistently sought to meet public expectations, and the chief minister was furthering that legacy.

Javed Mughal said that the trader community and local residents were ready to work alongside the chief minister to achieve her development agenda.

Representatives of different party wings also pledged their support to the chief minister’s initiatives.

Concluding the meeting, Raja Muhammad Hanif thanked the participants and said the unity and commitment of PML-N workers would ensure the chief minister’s success, adding that the people of Rawalpindi were prepared to welcome her warmly.

