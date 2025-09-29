RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has extended its Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign until October 1, 2025, to vaccinate more schoolgirls against cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases, the Provincial Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) announced on Monday.

The decision has been made as the drive has reached 68% of its 90% coverage goal. With many schools still unvaccinated, the three-day extension aims to close this gap. While appreciating the efforts of Chief Executive Officers and District Health Officers, Dr. Samra Khurram who is Director Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), Health Services, Punjab has urged the health teams must ensure every eligible girl is reached during the campaign.

Rawalpindi District, from September 15 to 27, targeted 395,609 girls across its none tehsils, of which 307,421 girls were successfully vaccinated making a coverage rate of 77.

71%. Data shows Rawalpindi's health teams' significant contribution as compared to that of other districts of the province.

It is worth mentioning that the recent drive targeted the age group of 9 to 14 years, however after making HPV Vaccination as a regular feature from 2026, the chance to get vaccinated for girls of age above 9 years will be ended.

"We have rendered at our best, however we have to target the missing cases", said Dr. Ehsan Ghani, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority Rawalpindi.

The health chief confirmed APP during a brief interaction that the age group above nine years would not be vaccinated after the addition of HPV Vaccine in the regular EPI programme from 2026.

"That's why we urge the parents and citizens to avail the opportunity during the campaign's extension period to get their daughters vaccinated", he said. 395