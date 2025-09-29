ICT Police bust four-member gang of motorcycle thieves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Humak Police team arrested a four-member gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

An official told APP on Monday that the arrested suspects were identified as Syed Aun Abbas, son of Syed Amjad Hussain, resident of Model Town Humak Islamabad; Almdar Hussain, son of Hasnain Kazmi, resident of Model Town Humak Islamabad; Muhammad Munir, son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Sakot Syedan, Kallar Syedan Rawalpindi; and Syed Aftab Hussain, son of Safdar Hussain Shah, resident of Sakot Syedan, Kallar Syedan Rawalpindi.

He said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in cases registered under FIR No. 714/25 and FIR No. 897/25 at Humak Police Station under section 381-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. The recovered motorcycles have been taken into police custody while further investigation is underway.

The ICT Police reaffirmed that Humak Police remain fully committed and active against criminal elements to ensure the safety of citizens and their property.

/APP-rzr-mkz