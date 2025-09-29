Open Menu

ICT Police Bust Four-member Gang Of Motorcycle Thieves

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ICT Police bust four-member gang of motorcycle thieves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Humak Police team arrested a four-member gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

An official told APP on Monday that the arrested suspects were identified as Syed Aun Abbas, son of Syed Amjad Hussain, resident of Model Town Humak Islamabad; Almdar Hussain, son of Hasnain Kazmi, resident of Model Town Humak Islamabad; Muhammad Munir, son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Sakot Syedan, Kallar Syedan Rawalpindi; and Syed Aftab Hussain, son of Safdar Hussain Shah, resident of Sakot Syedan, Kallar Syedan Rawalpindi.

He said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in cases registered under FIR No. 714/25 and FIR No. 897/25 at Humak Police Station under section 381-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. The recovered motorcycles have been taken into police custody while further investigation is underway.

The ICT Police reaffirmed that Humak Police remain fully committed and active against criminal elements to ensure the safety of citizens and their property.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

32 seconds ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

2 minutes ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

10 minutes ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

15 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

47 minutes ago
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

1 hour ago
 NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may de ..

NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..

1 hour ago
 Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup succes ..

Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai

1 hour ago
 XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews ..

XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy

1 hour ago
 Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61s ..

Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment ..

Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan