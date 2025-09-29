Open Menu

NHA Assigned Tasks To Restore Motorway M-5

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM

NHA assigned tasks to restore motorway M-5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Federal Ministry of Communications in coordination with the Punjab Irrigation Department has accelerated efforts to restore Motorway M-5.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that the damaged section of Motorway M-5 near Jalalpur Pirwala will be restored at the earliest and the National Highway Authority (NHA) has been assigned special tasks to ensure its timely rehabilitation, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He said that as soon as the repair works of the Punjab Irrigation Department are completed, restoration of the Motorway will immediately begin and be finalized within 15 to 20 days.

He further noted that continuous liaison is being maintained with the Punjab Government to ensure swift and critical decision-making.

Punjab Minister for Irrigation Kazim Ali Pirzada informed that all breaches on the Motorway will be closed by the evening of October 4 after which a team of experts will carry out a technical review on October 6.

He added that out of the 7 breaches at Noor Raja Bund on the River Sutlej, 3 have already been successfully closed while work on the remaining is progressing rapidly.

He assured that the Irrigation Department is utilizing its full capacity and water levels in the affected areas are gradually receding.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that officers from different regions of NHA have been mobilized to expedite the restoration work which will continue round the clock until full completion.

He emphasized that the Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA are consistently present on-site to oversee the operations.

Abdul Aleem Khan acknowledged that although floodwaters have caused significant damage to the Motorway’s infrastructure, the city of Jalalpur Pirwala has been saved.

He reiterated that the Ministry of Communications is fully aware of the hardships being faced by citizens and is in constant coordination with relevant departments to ensure the earliest possible restoration of Motorway M-5.

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

31 minutes ago
 UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

46 minutes ago
 NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may de ..

NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..

1 hour ago
 Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup succes ..

Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai

1 hour ago
 XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews ..

XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy

1 hour ago
Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61s ..

Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment ..

Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy

1 hour ago
 DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join fo ..

DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..

2 hours ago
 UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leade ..

UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..

2 hours ago
 Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fibe ..

Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..

2 hours ago
 ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry v ..

ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan