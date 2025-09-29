NHA assigned tasks to restore motorway M-5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Federal Ministry of Communications in coordination with the Punjab Irrigation Department has accelerated efforts to restore Motorway M-5.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that the damaged section of Motorway M-5 near Jalalpur Pirwala will be restored at the earliest and the National Highway Authority (NHA) has been assigned special tasks to ensure its timely rehabilitation, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He said that as soon as the repair works of the Punjab Irrigation Department are completed, restoration of the Motorway will immediately begin and be finalized within 15 to 20 days.

He further noted that continuous liaison is being maintained with the Punjab Government to ensure swift and critical decision-making.

Punjab Minister for Irrigation Kazim Ali Pirzada informed that all breaches on the Motorway will be closed by the evening of October 4 after which a team of experts will carry out a technical review on October 6.

He added that out of the 7 breaches at Noor Raja Bund on the River Sutlej, 3 have already been successfully closed while work on the remaining is progressing rapidly.

He assured that the Irrigation Department is utilizing its full capacity and water levels in the affected areas are gradually receding.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that officers from different regions of NHA have been mobilized to expedite the restoration work which will continue round the clock until full completion.

He emphasized that the Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA are consistently present on-site to oversee the operations.

Abdul Aleem Khan acknowledged that although floodwaters have caused significant damage to the Motorway’s infrastructure, the city of Jalalpur Pirwala has been saved.

He reiterated that the Ministry of Communications is fully aware of the hardships being faced by citizens and is in constant coordination with relevant departments to ensure the earliest possible restoration of Motorway M-5.