Excise police seize over three kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Excise Police Station Peshawar Region in a successful operation on Thursday seized over three kilograms of hashish and arrested one alleged smuggler.

The operation was carried on the directives of circle officer Peshawar Waheed Khan.

SHO Muhammad Riaz along with excise team from Mardan intercepted a suspected vehicle in Chamkani area.

Upon searching the vehicle the excise team recovered 3600 grams hashish from concealed chambers of the vehicles and also two pistols from the alleged smuggler.

The police said that the arrested person was identified as an employee of the police force.

Police have registered under anti-narcotics laws and shifted the accused to Chamkani police station for further investigation.