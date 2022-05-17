UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Showcases Pakistan's Buddhist Cultural Heritage, Gandhara Civilization

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 11:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan's multicultural and diverse heritage was highlighted at an exhibition of artifacts, replicas, and photographs, organized here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to showcase the country's Buddhist cultural heritage and Gandhara civilization.

The Ambassadors of countries observing Vesak were invited to celebrate their Buddhist civilizational linkages with Pakistan.

The Ambassadors/ High Commissioners of Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nepal attended the event.

Pakistani experts and scholars on the subject also participated, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ms.

Hina Rabbani Khar, who graced the occasion, in her address highlighted the significance of Pakistan's cultural connectivity with the South East and South Asian countries.

She invited the Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan's Gandhara, which consists of UNESCO world heritage sites.

Celebrating Vesak Day, Chakkrid Krachaiwong, Ambassador of Thailand and the coordinator of ASEAN, shared his thoughts on the message of Lord Buddha and appreciated Pakistan as a guardian of the religious sites of Buddhism and its role in the region as the center of Buddhist civilization.

The event brought together a display of Gandhara artifacts in Pakistan, screening of documentary on Buddhist heritage and exhibition of Buddhist artifacts, photographs and crafts by participating embassies.

