4 Died In Accidents, Drowning In Hyderabad, Jamshoro

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 11:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Four persons lost their lives in separate incidents in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Friday.

According to Hyderabad police, a car struck a motorbike on the Bypass road, killing 20 years old Roshan Lalu and injuring his father Lalu Bheel, both of whom were riding a motorbike.

The police told that the car's driver escaped from the spot while the incident's FIR could not be registered till Friday evening.

The dead body and the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The Jamshoro police informed that a speeding passenger van overturned on M9 Motorway near Lunikot, taking the life of Muhammad Javed and leaving 8 other passengers injured.

The deceased, who belonged to Heerabad area of Hyderabad, and the injured were also shifted to the LUH.Separately, 2 young men drowned while swimming in K B Feeder Canal in Jamshoro.The police identified the deceased as 22 years old Qamaruddin Memon and Hafeezullah Bhalai.

The dead bodies were pulled out after hours of searching.

