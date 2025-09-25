Expert calls for stronger lung cancer awareness & prevention efforts on World Lung Cancer Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Expert marking World Lung Cancer Day stressed the importance of combating smoking and environmental hazards, with lung cancer impacting 65 million people globally and ranking as the third most common cancer.

A leading pulmonologist, Prof. Dr. Faisal Asad, in an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, emphasized the urgent need for public awareness about the causes and prevention of lung cancer.

Every year on September 25, World Lung Day is observed as an important reminder of the need to protect and care for our lung health.

Aimed at building a future with healthier lungs, the day brings together individuals, healthcare experts and organizations worldwide to raise awareness and advocate for improved strategies and policies for the prevention and control of lung diseases, he explained.

He highlighted that smoking remains the leading risk factor, but environmental pollution and occupational exposure to harmful substances also significantly contribute to the rising number of lung cancer cases.

Dr. Faisal particularly stressed the importance of educating the public, especially the youth, about the long-term health impacts of smoking and poor air quality.

He pointed out that early prevention through awareness campaigns, regular screenings and healthier lifestyle choices can dramatically reduce the disease burden and improve survival rates.

He also called for stronger policies and community-level action to ensure cleaner air and better health infrastructure.

According to Dr. Faisal, lung cancer is not just a smoker’s disease it affects millions globally, including non-smokers, due to growing environmental risks, adding, everyone to take individual and collective responsibility to combat the factors contributing to this deadly disease.

He also stressed the critical role of a healthy lifestyle in preventing lung diseases, recommending regular exercise, a nutritious diet and timely vaccinations to strengthen the immune system and reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses.

He added that early detection and prevention are crucial in the fight against lung cancer. Being aware of the warning signs can lead to diagnosis in the early stages, when treatment is most effective and outcomes are significantly better.

Dr. Faisal emphasized that recognizing symptoms such as a persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, or unexplained weight loss should not be ignored.