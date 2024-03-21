Experts Reveal Link Between Oral Health, Well-being
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Besides treatment of crooked teeth and allied dental health issues, people are using braces to uplift their personality by aligning and straightening teeth and helping position them about a person's bite.
Nishtar Institute of Dentistry Asst Prof Endodontics, Dr Muhammad Rauf Ahmed said this while addressing an awareness seminar at All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) in connection with World Oral Health Day.
He informed that a happy mouth is a happy body adding that the device was also used for an underbite, overbite, open bites, gaps, crossbites and various other flaws of teeth and jaws.
The dentist, who was the keynote speaker, recommended that the public should change the toothpaste every month for better brushing of teeth and added that bad mouth smell was the result of an acidic stomach.
The head of the Endodontics Department maintained that parents should train their kids to brush twice a day, including in the morning and before going to bed at night.
Dr Rauf shed light on the importance of oral health saying that people should develop a habit of self-examination, especially in rural areas where there is no access to dentists and added that in case of any dental health issue, they should consult a doctor instead of going to quacks.
He answered a volley of questions from the audience and stressed the need of spreading awareness among the masses about oral health.
He appreciated APWA president Farah Faisal, General Secretary, Nazia Yasir, executive members, Tehmina Munir, Tahir Najam, and others for arranging the moot.
Present on the occasion were Ms Munazza Jamil, Zahra Rehan Khalid, Rukhshnada Khlaid, Sara Alamgir, Ms Rameen Anis, Hafsa Rauf Farrah Khan and others.
Earlier, a team of dentists, Dr Sajal Khan, Dr. Hira Mehmood,Dr Zara Farooq, Dr Zobia Laraib, Dr Jawad Khan, Dr Gohar Rafiq, Dr Salman Shoukat, Dr Fatima Naz Najam, Dr Ezzaf Shuja, Dr. Abdul Maqueet and Dr. Imran Akram set up a free medical camp and examined the students and others teeth diagnosed their issues.
Later, a cake was also cut.
APP/mjk
