Gomal University’s 48th Academic Council Meeting Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Professor Dr Shakibullah has directed for strict implementation on the academic Calendar saying that all the exams should be conducted as per schedule.
He expressed these views while chairing the 48th Academic Council meeting held here which was attended by Registrar and Deans of all the departments.
According to the university’s spokesman, the meeting agenda was presented by Director Academics, Professor Dr Shafiullah Khan. It was recommended to approve the Higher education Commission’s (HEC) policy for affiliated colleges and to conduct exams of Gomal University’s affiliated colleges after collection of all their pending dues.
A committee was also formed on Online and Distant Learning (ODL) which would give its recommendations to Syndicate.
Besides, the issues of the Tank Sub-Campus were also discussed in detail during the meeting.
Vice Chancellor Dr Shakilullah directed all the departments to conduct Mid-term examinations immediately, saying, the academic calendar must be implemented strictly. Moreover, he said the results should also be announced within the stipulated time period.
The vice chancellor said that all the heads of department (HODs) should ensure payment of pending dues of students.
