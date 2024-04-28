Open Menu

Gomal University’s 48th Academic Council Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Gomal University’s 48th academic council meeting held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Professor Dr Shakibullah has directed for strict implementation on the academic Calendar saying that all the exams should be conducted as per schedule.

He expressed these views while chairing the 48th Academic Council meeting held here which was attended by Registrar and Deans of all the departments.

According to the university’s spokesman, the meeting agenda was presented by Director Academics, Professor Dr Shafiullah Khan. It was recommended to approve the Higher education Commission’s (HEC) policy for affiliated colleges and to conduct exams of Gomal University’s affiliated colleges after collection of all their pending dues.

A committee was also formed on Online and Distant Learning (ODL) which would give its recommendations to Syndicate.

Besides, the issues of the Tank Sub-Campus were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Vice Chancellor Dr Shakilullah directed all the departments to conduct Mid-term examinations immediately, saying, the academic calendar must be implemented strictly. Moreover, he said the results should also be announced within the stipulated time period.

The vice chancellor said that all the heads of department (HODs) should ensure payment of pending dues of students.

Related Topics

Tank Gomal HEC All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

18 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

18 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

18 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

18 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

18 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

18 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

18 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

18 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

18 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan