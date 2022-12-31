Exploding pressure cooker burns woman

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :A woman was burnt when a pressure cooker exploded while she was cooking in home here on Saturday.

According to family members, in Bheko Shor near Bismillah Chowk Sialkot, 57-year-old Rukhsana was cooking food when a pressure cooker exploded with a bang, injuring her seriously.

Rescue 1122 shifted the women to a local hospital after providing her first aid.