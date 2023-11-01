Extracurricular activities held for exposure, mainstreaming of Baloch youth

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 08:58 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A score of extracurricular activities were held across multiple districts of Balochistan to provide recreational and brainstorming opportunities to the people of the province, particularly the youth.

The activities including sports, debate and Naat contests, educational rallies and seminars drew thousands of people who also applauded the idea of holding such activities in the province to enable the youth utilise their energies productively.

Around 36 cricket matches were held in Hub, Sorab, Chagai, Ziarat, Panjgur, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kech, Khuzdar and Loralai districts in which over 3700 people participated.

Different football matches were held in Kalat, Kech, Harnai, Chagai, Gwadar, Sibbi and Sorab districts which drew an overwhelming participation of around 11,000 people.

The Sports Gala held in Hub and Kech was attended by around 1700 people.

Five debate contests were held in Lasbella and Bolan in which a total of 830 people took part.

A football match in Naseerabad and a volleyball match in Hub were enjoyed by a huge number of locals and actively participated by the sportsmen.

Around 200 people turned up in Gwadar to take part in an educational rally on World Space Day, besides as many people also attended a Naat competition in Zhob.

Similarly, special sessions including debate, Naat and national songs contests were held in Loralai and Sorab, besides a cultural festival held in Hub.

A seminar on "Corruption and its Impacts" was held in Loralai and apart from a free medical camp organised in Hub provided free medical treatment to hundreds of people.

The people of Balochistan believed that such productive and healthy activities were helping address the sense of deprivation in the province.

Due to this, the Baloch youths are being mainstreamed and making them play an active role in country's development.

