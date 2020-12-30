Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes newly appointed FBR chairman

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed has welcomed the appointment of Javed Ghani as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed has welcomed the appointment of Javed Ghani as Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

He said that with his appointment, the FBR will better formulate time-bound policies.

FCCI president said that Javed Ghani had been working at important slots and was a competent and senior officer of FBR, adding he strived hard to ease the tax collection in consultation with the taxpayers.

FCCI chief hoped that Javed Ghani will also consult with industrial and business organizations across the country including Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to create maximum convenience for taxpayers.

Meanwhile, FCCI president also invited newly appointed chairman FBRto visit Faisalabad.