Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) To Undertake 2 Mega Projects With Rs.3 Bln: Mehar Ayub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) would undertake two mega projects of construction of Abdullah Pur-Jhumra Road Flyover and widening of Sheikhupura Road with an estimated cost of Rs.3 billion under Urban Development Program

This was stated by FDA Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub while briefing the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh about specifications of both projects and scope of development work.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the sites to review the administrative and technical aspects of these mega projects whereas Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir, Deputy Director Engineering FDA Umer Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

Mehar Ayub apprised the Deputy Commissioner and said that Abdullah Pur-Jhumra Road Flyover would be completed with a cost of Rs1.36 billion.

He said that the long standing issue of traffic flow towards Jhumra Road from the turning point of Abdullah Pur Overhead Bridge would be redressed through this development project.

He said that construction of 0.75 kilometer long flyover would be started from Railway Colony Tariqabad adjacent to old Abdullah Pur Overhead Bridge and it would end on Jhumra Road to facilitate the vehicular traffic and travelers intending to go towards Mansoor Abad and Jhumra Road.

The chief engineer informed that necessary departmental process was being completed rapidly including pre-qualification of contractors and tendering of the project.

He said that rehabilitation and widening of Sheikhupura Road from Nishatabad Overhead Bridge to Gattwala would also be carried out with a cost of Rs1.51 billion.

This three-lane road project had been approved by the provincial cabinet standing committee during its recent meeting, he said, adding that the project included rehabilitation of existing road and addition of 10 feet lane, laying down tuff tiles, construction of footpaths and drains on both sides.

This project would help in dealing with traffic flow on Sheikhupura Road in addition to depicting development beauty of the city, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh termed these mega projects very beneficial for the public and urban development and directed the FDA officers to complete all departmental process speedily.

He advised that any technical and financial hitch should be removed immediately and he should be apprised of departmental progress regularly.

