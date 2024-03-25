Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad would be transformed into a modern city by introducing an innovative mass transit system, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Presiding over a meeting of local parliamentarians and PML-N leaders at Faisalabad Airport here on Monday, she said that the Punjab government has planned to provide hundred speedo buses in Faisalabad in addition to bringing metro bus system in this metropolis.

She said that Faisalabad was also included in 100,000 house project which would be constructed for low income people.

She said that rural and Primary health centers across the province would be revamped within 6 months in addition to constructing and repairing 600 roads, 5 expressways and 3 motorways.

She said that 100 percent free medicines would be started across the province soon in addition to its home delivery. She said that all districts of the Punjab would be included in safe city program whereas this project would be launched in 18 cities within next 3 months.

She said that more than 4.8 million packets of Ramadan Negahban package were distributed so far across the province while 3,000 motorbikes would be provided to male and female students in each district.

She said that students would also be given laptops and iPads whereas a comprehensive system of solid waste collection was being implemented in 36 districts. The government has also set a target to introduce waste management system on PP mode in all districts of the Punjab including its rural areas within next 3 months, she added.

She also condemned the killing of a youth with kite string and said that this incident was very painful which could not be ignored rather its responsible would be taken to task.

She said that the government would also formulate laws and ensure its complete implementation for ensuring safety of the workers.

PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that the dismissal of previous PML-N government detracted Pakistan from growth trajectory. "If our government had not been removed, Pakistan would have been a strong economy, " he added.

He said that everyone witnessed what the illegal invaders did to the country.

He said that PML-N would get its political legacy again and put the country back on road to progress and prosperity soon.

He said that one or two years are difficult after which the people would surely enjoy relief. The time has come now that all segments of the society including politicians, administration and police should make collaborative efforts to drag Pakistan out from prevailing crises, he added.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeeb, former senator Pervaiz Rasheed, senate ticket holder Talal Chaudhry, MNA Chaudhry Shehbaz Babar, MPA Khan Bahadur, Jaffar Ali Hocha, Chaudhry Arif Gill, Rao Kashif Raheem, Zafar Iqbal Nagra, Uzma Jabeen, Qudsiya Batool, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, PML-N leaders Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Azad Ali Tabassum, Nawab Sher Waseer, Ali Gohar Baloch, Muhammad Qasim Farooq, Irfan Ahmad, Abid Sher Ali, Hajji Akram Ansari, Shoaib Idrees, Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry, Muhammad Safdar Shakir, Khalid Pervaiz, Muhammad Ajmal Asif, Hamid Rasheed, Faqeer Hussain Dogar, Asrar Ahmad Khan, Ali Abbas Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Tahir Pervaiz, Ahmad Shehar Yar, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Muhammad Razzaq Malik, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Police Punjab and others were also present in the meeting.