UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Beverages Seized In Mardan Raid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Fake beverages seized in Mardan raid

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday carried out a major operation and recovered a large quantity of counterfeit beverages in Takht Bhai.

According to details, on the directives of Deputy Director Muhammad Asif Chamkani and Food Safety Officers Sher Hassan Khan, Food Safety team conducted a raid in local factory involved in manufacturing counterfeit carbonated drinks.

The team confiscated 4000 liters counterfeit drinks of various multinational brands from the warehouse which were being supplied in the local market.

The Food Authority team had registered a case and handed over the adulterators to the police.

The raiding team caught them red-handed, making fake carbonated drinks of different brands with artificial flavors, hazardous chemicals and contaminated water.

Related Topics

Police Water Market From

Recent Stories

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

55 seconds ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

1 minute ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

16 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

16 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

31 minutes ago

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.