Fake beverages seized in Mardan raid

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday carried out a major operation and recovered a large quantity of counterfeit beverages in Takht Bhai.

According to details, on the directives of Deputy Director Muhammad Asif Chamkani and Food Safety Officers Sher Hassan Khan, Food Safety team conducted a raid in local factory involved in manufacturing counterfeit carbonated drinks.

The team confiscated 4000 liters counterfeit drinks of various multinational brands from the warehouse which were being supplied in the local market.

The Food Authority team had registered a case and handed over the adulterators to the police.

The raiding team caught them red-handed, making fake carbonated drinks of different brands with artificial flavors, hazardous chemicals and contaminated water.