Open Menu

Falak Javed Held By NCCIA Over Fake News

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:41 PM

Falak Javed held by NCCIA over fake news

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Wednesday arrested one Falak Javed from Ichhra area of Lahore for spreading fake news and indulging in propaganda, officials confirmed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Wednesday arrested one Falak Javed from Ichhra area of Lahore for spreading fake news and indulging in propaganda, officials confirmed.

According to sources, the accused is allegedly involved in two separate cases currently under investigation. One case pertains to dissemination of propaganda against the state institutions, while the other involves the use of inappropriate language against a female politician.

Further investigation is underway, the agency added.

Recent Stories

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehza ..

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

5 minutes ago
 HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations ..

HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP

5 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 mill ..

ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share ..

Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

5 minutes ago
 PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in pri ..

PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison

5 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender of championships

2 hours ago
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspa ..

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democrac ..

10 minutes ago
 FBR finalizes tax-exemption mechanism for Gilgit-B ..

FBR finalizes tax-exemption mechanism for Gilgit-Baltistan

10 minutes ago
 RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police st ..

RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professi ..

10 minutes ago
 Seven drug suppliers arrested, 11kg of drugs seize ..

Seven drug suppliers arrested, 11kg of drugs seized in separate operations

10 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Ga ..

Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

10 minutes ago
 CCP hosts competition expert Professor Whelan

CCP hosts competition expert Professor Whelan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan