Falak Javed held by NCCIA over fake news

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Wednesday arrested one Falak Javed from Ichhra area of Lahore for spreading fake news and indulging in propaganda, officials confirmed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Wednesday arrested one Falak Javed from Ichhra area of Lahore for spreading fake news and indulging in propaganda, officials confirmed.

According to sources, the accused is allegedly involved in two separate cases currently under investigation. One case pertains to dissemination of propaganda against the state institutions, while the other involves the use of inappropriate language against a female politician.

Further investigation is underway, the agency added.