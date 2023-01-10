UrduPoint.com

Famous Poet Naseer Turabi Remembered On First Death Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A prominent urdu poet was remembered here Tuesday on his first death anniversary, in the literary circles for his services to Urdu literature and poetry.

Naseer Turabi was born on 15 June 1945 in Hyderabad, which was then, Deccan. He came to Pakistan after the partition and did his M.A. in mass communication from Karachi University in 1968.

He began writing poetry in 1962 and in 2000, his first collection of poetry, 'Aks-E-Fariyadi' was published.

Renowned singer Abida Parveen lend her vocals for his poem of 'Woh Humsafar Tha' which became popular among the audience at large.

The same ghazal was later used as a theme song for the 'Humsafar' drama series.

Turabi also wrote lyrics for the theme song 'Dil Ka Jo Mol Chukatay Honge' of Mol and Zindagi Gulzar Hai drama series. He has also written lyrics of Dil Aitebaar for Khwab Saraye and Yaqeen Ka Safar, an original soundtrack (OST).

Naseer Turabi died in Karachi on Sunday, January 10, 2021, and was laid to rest at the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard in Karachi.

