FAO to mark WFD with Clean River Indus Drive

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) would mark World Food Day (WFD) with the theme "Water is Life, Water is Food, Leave no one behind," falling on October 16.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) would mark World Food Day (WFD) with the theme "Water is Life, Water is Food, Leave no one behind," falling on October 16.

FAO in partnership with the Government, World Food Programme (WFP), International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and Oxfam GB, organized a riverbank cleanup near Kotri, Jamshoro in Sindh along the River Indus.

Over 500 participants from universities, UN agencies, NGOs, government departments, farmers’ communities and more collected and safely disposed of debris items, highlighting the vital role of clean water in agriculture and well-being, said in an FAO message received here.

World Food Day, celebrated annually promotes food system transformation. This year's theme underscores water's crucial role in agriculture and community well-being. It aligns with the Living Indus Initiative, a collaboration between the Government of Pakistan and UN agencies addressing ecological health in the Indus River Basin in the face of climate challenges.

On this WFD, FAO Pakistan along with the Government and other UN agencies working in Pakistan is launching the "Clean Indus" campaign, focusing on water conservation and quality improvement to enhance food production. This campaign aims to raise awareness and inspire action to protect the Indus River.

Chief Engineer Sindh Haji Khan Jamali, Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Jamshoro Asadullah Khoso and Director General Food Authority Sindh Agha Fakher, while addressing the audience emphasized the importance of water in agriculture, food production and food security. They highlighted that irrigation resources are depleting rapidly. We need to focus on the repair and restoration of water resources for future generations.

Representatives from the farmers’ community, Zulfiqar Ali Kachelo and Naghma Naz shared the problems faced by the farmers’ community and the importance of water.

They said that water is vital for the farmers. They can survive with fertilizers and nutrients for their fields but it is impossible to survive without water.

FAO Representative in Pakistan Florence Rolle highlighted the country's agricultural significance, with its extensive irrigated land ranking it as the world’s third largest in this category. This underscores the relevance of the "Clean Indus" initiative in Pakistan.

The Indus River, a cultural and economic cornerstone of Pakistan, faces challenges such as glacier melting and pollution she said, adding that the FAO's "Clean Indus" campaign aims to raise awareness and drive collaborative action. It emphasizes the potential for ecosystem restoration, echoing success stories from other nation.

WFD Country Director Coco Ushiyama, stressed water's vital role in life and the impact of climate change and pollution.

She said the World Food Programme supports the Clean Indus Drive to restore the Indus Basin ecosystem, ensuring water sources and food security.

In a 2023 UN report, Pakistan is among the 36 most water-stressed nations. Fernanda Thomaz da Rocha, IFAD Pakistan Country Director, called for wise water management, efficient food production, equitable water distribution, and aquatic food system preservation. Syed Shahnawaz Ali, Oxfam in Pakistan's Country Director, highlighted water's importance in the climate crisis, emphasizing the need for collective efforts across sectors.

UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil emphasized the interconnection of child malnutrition and safe drinking water, adding with Pakistan's growing population and increasing pressure on water and food supplies, safeguarding these resources is crucial for addressing malnutrition and ensuring children's health and cognitive development.

A series of similar events were also organized in all provinces of Pakistan to raise awareness of common masses about the vital role of water for our existence.