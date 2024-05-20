CM condoles death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow

and grief over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions

in a helicopter crash.

She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved

families and the Iranian people in this hour of great national loss.

The CM said the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was an irreparable loss

for Iran. She added, “We share the grief and suffering of people of Iran". Ebrahim Raisi's

services for the promotion of Pakistan-Iran relations would never be forgotten, she remarked.