CM Condoles Death Of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow
and grief over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions
in a helicopter crash.
She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved
families and the Iranian people in this hour of great national loss.
The CM said the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was an irreparable loss
for Iran. She added, “We share the grief and suffering of people of Iran". Ebrahim Raisi's
services for the promotion of Pakistan-Iran relations would never be forgotten, she remarked.
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMEX striving to automate, digitize country's commodity market8 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders promotes, coexistence, tolerance in Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
ANP grieves over tragic death of Iranian president, govt officials8 minutes ago
-
CM vows to raise living standard of people8 minutes ago
-
Progress, development in current era cannot be achieved without focusing on IT, digitalization: Moh ..8 minutes ago
-
LGH all set to treat heatstroke patients8 minutes ago
-
Exhibition 'Archipelago of the Self' to be unveiled on Friday8 minutes ago
-
597 profiteers arrested, 82 shops sealed on selling food items at high prices29 minutes ago
-
MNSUA orgainzes int'l conference on Bee pollination, conservation29 minutes ago
-
MWMC workers provide facilities to beat heat49 minutes ago
-
Iranian embassy lowers flag at half-mast59 minutes ago
-
Blood camp held at DBA1 hour ago