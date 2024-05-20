Open Menu

CM Condoles Death Of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

CM condoles death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow

and grief over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions

in a helicopter crash.

She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved

families and the Iranian people in this hour of great national loss.

The CM said the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was an irreparable loss

for Iran. She added, “We share the grief and suffering of people of Iran". Ebrahim Raisi's

services for the promotion of Pakistan-Iran relations would never be forgotten, she remarked.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Iran Punjab Share Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan ..

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..

44 minutes ago
 Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

2 hours ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

5 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan