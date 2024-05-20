Iranian Embassy Lowers Flag At Half-mast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Iranian embassy in Pakistan on Monday lowered the flag at half-mast in honor and commemoration of the martyrdom of President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other delegation members.
The ambassadors of Oman, Iraq, Palestine and Syria visited the Embassy for their condolences over the martyrdom of the Iranian president and his colleagues and penned their remarks in the condolence book.
Earlier, Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam announced with profound sorrow and grief that Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have embraced Shahadat.
The incident occurred following their return after the inauguration of a development project with a neighboring country when their helicopter crashed.
