Open Menu

Farewell Held For Outgoing Secretary Kashmir Affairs & GB

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Farewell held for outgoing Secretary Kashmir Affairs & GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :A farewell ceremony was held here on Tuesday in honor of former Secretary of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Zahoor Ahmed.

In addition to Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Babar Hayat Tarar, high officials of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council, and Gilgit Baltistan Council participated in the farewell ceremony, said a press release here.

On this occasion, the officers of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs paid tribute to the former secretary and said that as the secretary of Kashmir Affairs, Zahoor Ahmad performed his duties with full honesty and sincerity and he served the officers of the ministry in all matters and gave excellent guidance to the employees.

Expressing his views, the former secretary said that as secretary of Kashmir Affairs and GB, he had the best support of all the officers and staff of the ministry during this period and they all performed their duties as a team according to their abilities.

He expressed his best wishes to the new Secretary of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Babar Hayat Tarar and said that Babar Hayat Tarar is a civil servant with excellent skills and his leadership skills will prove to be very beneficial in improving the performance of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB.

Secretary Kashmir Affairs and GB Babar Hayat Tarr expressed his good wishes to the former secretary and prayed that Allah Almighty would bestow him with full success in his new position.

He also presented an honorary shield and a bouquet of flowers.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Babar Hayat Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Best

Recent Stories

Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road ..

Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road Summit

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

6 minutes ago
 SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with ..

SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with taxi companies

21 minutes ago
 Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment af ..

Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment after devastating loss to India ..

3 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea agains ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri La ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

5 hours ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

5 hours ago
 Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

5 hours ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan