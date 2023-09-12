Farewell held for outgoing Secretary Kashmir Affairs & GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :A farewell ceremony was held here on Tuesday in honor of former Secretary of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Zahoor Ahmed.

In addition to Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Babar Hayat Tarar, high officials of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council, and Gilgit Baltistan Council participated in the farewell ceremony, said a press release here.

On this occasion, the officers of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs paid tribute to the former secretary and said that as the secretary of Kashmir Affairs, Zahoor Ahmad performed his duties with full honesty and sincerity and he served the officers of the ministry in all matters and gave excellent guidance to the employees.

Expressing his views, the former secretary said that as secretary of Kashmir Affairs and GB, he had the best support of all the officers and staff of the ministry during this period and they all performed their duties as a team according to their abilities.

He expressed his best wishes to the new Secretary of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Babar Hayat Tarar and said that Babar Hayat Tarar is a civil servant with excellent skills and his leadership skills will prove to be very beneficial in improving the performance of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB.

Secretary Kashmir Affairs and GB Babar Hayat Tarr expressed his good wishes to the former secretary and prayed that Allah Almighty would bestow him with full success in his new position.

He also presented an honorary shield and a bouquet of flowers.