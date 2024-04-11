Farmer killed over irrigation dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A young farmer was tortured to death over an irrigation dispute in the area of Satiana police station.

Police said here on Thursday that 50-year-old Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Chak No.

39-GB had a dispute with Talha and Hamza of the same locality over irrigating their crops. On the day of incident, Mustafa was irrigating his crops when the accused Talha and Hamza subjected him to severe torture, killing him on the spot. While the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police dispatched the body to the mortuary for postmortem, while further investigation was underway, he added.