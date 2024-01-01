Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Start Sunflower Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start sunflower cultivation and complete it up to mid of February to get bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start sunflower cultivation and complete it up to mid of February to get bumper crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Extension Department told APP here on Monday that sunflower is an important edible oil producing crop which could help Pakistan to trim its import bill of edible bill. He said that maturity of the crop was only 130 days with a comparatively less cost and very high dividend. Therefore, the farmers should cultivate it over maximum space of their land as it would also play an effective role in mitigating their financial sufferings.

He said that the crushing season had started and the farmers should cultivate sunflower immediately after harvesting the sugarcane crop and complete it by mid of February. They should also prefer sunflower crops instead of late sowing of wheat as sunflower was an oil-seed crop which would not only play pivotal role in catering to our domestic food requirements but also in lessening financial constraints of the growers, he added.

Responding to a question, the spokesman told APP that the growers of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Multan, Vehari and Bahawal Nagar districts should start sunflower cultivation immediately and complete it by 31st January whereas most suitable time for sunflower cultivation in Muzaffar Garh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Lodhran, Rajan Pur and Bhakkar is from 10th January to 10th February.

Similarly, the farmers of Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Chakwal district should cultivate sunflower crops from January 25 to February 15, he added.

He further said that the growers should cultivate approved sunflower varieties like Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 because these varieties are not only disease resistant but also give bumper yield.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Import Agriculture Oil Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Vehari Attock January February From Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

CPI inflation recorded at 29.7% in December

CPI inflation recorded at 29.7% in December

3 minutes ago
 EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

3 minutes ago
 30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

3 minutes ago
 President SST congratulates newly elected office b ..

President SST congratulates newly elected office bearers of SPC

3 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown

FESCO shutdown

9 minutes ago
 Senators demand national dialogue, highlight Baloc ..

Senators demand national dialogue, highlight Balochistan protesters issue

9 minutes ago
Dominant Swiatek sends Poland into United Cup quar ..

Dominant Swiatek sends Poland into United Cup quarter-finals

3 minutes ago
 Minister lays foundation stone of Shah Alla Ditta ..

Minister lays foundation stone of Shah Alla Ditta Caves preservation & developme ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin says Russia will 'intensify' attacks on Ukra ..

Putin says Russia will 'intensify' attacks on Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 MDA launches action against illegal buildings

MDA launches action against illegal buildings

3 minutes ago
 Special steering committee reviews progress on imp ..

Special steering committee reviews progress on implementation of decisions

9 minutes ago
 Clean & Green Peshawar campaign launched

Clean & Green Peshawar campaign launched

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan