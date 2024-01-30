Fateha offered in PTC Hungu for police line martyrs

Police Training College (PTC) Hungu on Tuesday organized a ceremony to offer fateha for the martyrs of the Police Lines Mosque blast

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Police Training College (PTC) Hungu on Tuesday organized a ceremony to offer fateha for the martyrs of the Police Lines Mosque blast.

Khatam-e-Quran was also held and fateha was offered to rest the departed souls in eternal abode with peace.

The ceremony was also attended by senior police officers who laid floral wreaths on the martyred monument.

On the occasion, police senior reiterated their commitment to the motherland and said that force would not desist from making any sacrifice for the country.

They praised the courage and valour of the police force in the line of duty and said that the sacrifices of the martyred would not go in vain and always be remembered.