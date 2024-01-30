Fateha Offered In PTC Hungu For Police Line Martyrs
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Police Training College (PTC) Hungu on Tuesday organized a ceremony to offer fateha for the martyrs of the Police Lines Mosque blast
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Police Training College (PTC) Hungu on Tuesday organized a ceremony to offer fateha for the martyrs of the Police Lines Mosque blast.
Khatam-e-Quran was also held and fateha was offered to rest the departed souls in eternal abode with peace.
The ceremony was also attended by senior police officers who laid floral wreaths on the martyred monument.
On the occasion, police senior reiterated their commitment to the motherland and said that force would not desist from making any sacrifice for the country.
They praised the courage and valour of the police force in the line of duty and said that the sacrifices of the martyred would not go in vain and always be remembered.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping
PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad
LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case
77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month
NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah12 minutes ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects12 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region12 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition12 minutes ago
-
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital12 minutes ago
-
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region18 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case6 minutes ago
-
77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month6 minutes ago
-
NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor6 minutes ago
-
Elements involved in anti-state activities to be punished; members of GB Cabinet6 minutes ago
-
D.C chaired election meeting on law & order6 minutes ago