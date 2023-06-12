Fatimid Foundation to hold walk on June 14

An awareness walk would be organized by Fatimid Foundation in connection with world blood donor day on June 14 (Wednesday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :An awareness walk would be organized by Fatimid Foundation in connection with world blood donor day on June 14 (Wednesday).

According to a press release, the walk will be held under the theme 'save lives by donating blood voluntarily' from Fatimid Center Dialdas Club to Press Club Hyderabad from 9.30 am to 10.00 am.