Fawad Condoles Demise Of News One's Senior Reporter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Fawad condoles demise of News One's senior reporter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of news One Karachi's senior reporter and General Secretary of Crime Reporters Association Raja Tariq.

The minister, in a message, said the services of the deceased in the field of journalism would long be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

