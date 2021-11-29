Fawad expresses grief over sad demise of renowned journalist Ziauddin

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned journalist Ziauddin.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said Ziauddin was one of the most capable and fiercely independent journalists. He said Ziauddin was no commoner a wise man; and integrity and boldness were added to his personality.

The Minister prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

In a statement, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also expressed grief over the death of senior journalist Ziauddin.

He said Ziauddin has played a key role in independent journalism in Pakistan.

The Minister of State prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this loss.