Fayaz Qureshi appointed as DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fayaz Qureshi has been appointed as DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Fayaz Qureshi has been appointed as DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Director General NAB K-P Mujahid Akbar Baloch was removed from the post on Tuesday and in his place, Fayaz Qureshi has been appointed as DG NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A formal notification of his appointment has also been issued.On the other hand, Mujahid Akbar Baloch has been appointed as DGHRM NAB head quarters.Mujahid Akbar Baloch was doing investigation of Malam Jabba and Helicopter cases and arrests of CM K-P Mehmood Khan and defence minister Pervaiz Khattak were expected.