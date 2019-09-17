FBR sets up facilitative booth at expo centre, Karachi

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set up an informative booth at the inaugural session of Information Technology Minister's Forum for Youth, Innovation, Industry and Ease of Doing Business which is being organized from September, 17-19, 2019 as part of the 19th Edition of ITCN Asia at Expo Centre, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) has set up an informative booth at the inaugural session of Information Technology Minister's Forum for Youth, Innovation, Industry and Ease of Doing Business which is being organized from September , 17-19, 2019 as part of the 19th Edition of ITCN Asia at Expo Centre, Karachi

The setting up of the informative booth is aimed at enlightening the industry players, youth and the other stakeholders about the role FBR is playing in Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan and other facilitative measures being taken for the taxpayers, traders and investors, says a statement issued by the FBR on Tuesday.

The team of FBR is led by Mustafa Sajjad Hassan, Member Facilitation & Taxpayers education (FATE) who is assisted by Tehmina Aamer, Chief (FATE) and Field officials of RTO, Karachi.

The event has provided an opportunity to not only comprehend the challenges and concerns being faced by industrialists and business community but also to enlighten them about the new initiatives taken by FBR to reduce the hurdles of doing business and dispel the commonly perceived misconceptions regarding the working of FBR.

Through this platform, FBR aims to create awareness about the simplification of filing process, alternative modes of tax payment with ease, automation of sales tax registration and sales tax refund system besides other facilitative measure taken by FBR.

The setting up of information booth will also help to get valuable feedback of industry leaders, businesses and most importantly the youth that is shaping the future narrative transforming business and industry outlook in the region.