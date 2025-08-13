FDA finalises arrangements for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has finalised arrangements to celebrate Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has finalised arrangements to celebrate Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that the FDA had placed beautiful floats along Rakh Branch Canal under the theme "From Achieving to Protecting Freedom". These floats, which showcase national heroes, cultural and civilizational aspects and patriotic sentiments, are drawing significant public interest.

He said that FDA Complex and all its sub offices have been adorned with beautiful green and white lights representing the national flag.

Public spaces are decorated with banners and streamers featuring portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other heroes of the Pakistan Movement, he added.

Meanwhile in a message, FDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry extended his congratulations to the Pakistani nation on Independence Day and said that significance of Independence Day is centered on Maarka-e-Haq that led to the creation of Pakistan and the recent, glorious success of the military operation "Bunyan-um-Marsoos". He said that August 14 reminds the nation of the unparalleled sacrifices of our ancestors, who gave everything for an independent and sovereign homeland.

He said that this day is not merely a holiday but a day to renew our commitment to fulfilling our responsibilities for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He described the creation of Pakistan as Maarka-e-Haq, calling it not just a geographical region but an ideological state founded on the golden principles of islam.

He urged the nation to firmly hold onto this ideological foundation to maintain its identity and dignity in the world.

FDA Director General also paid tribute to the exceptional bravery and success of Pak armed forces in the recent Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

He said that our brave forces have thwarted the enemy's wicked plans, proving their full capability to face any challenge. This glorious victory is a testament to the nation's unwavering resolve against aggression and terrorism, he added.

He said that the entire nation salutes the eternal sacrifices of the armed forces and stands with them like a rock, he added. He appealed to the nation to adhere to the principles of unity, discipline and faith, and to build a prosperous and stable Pakistan that the world can be proud of.

Director General FDA also prayed for protection of the homeland and guidance toward new heights of progress.