FDA releases list of 14 illegal housing colonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has released a list of 14 illegal housing colonies in Faisalabad.

According to a spokesman, the enforcement team checked status of various housing schemes and found 14 colonies illegal as their owners had developed those colonies without completing necessary code requirements.

Hence the FDA declared the colonies illegal and issued their list. These included Maqbool Town, Subhan Allah Garden, Saeed Villas, Bismillah Phase-III, Misaq-e-Madina City, Pacific City and Azafi Abadi in Chak No 61-JB, al-Asad Garden, Eman Villas, Junaid Garden, Canal Views, Arham/ Rasheed Garden, and Azafi Abadi of Chak No 58-JB.

The FDA also warned the general public to avoid purchasing plots in the illegal housing schemes; otherwise, they might have to face heavy loss, because all the departments concerned including Revenue Department, FESCO, WASA, SNGPL, PTCL, etc. had been directed not to provide utility services in those colonies, he added.