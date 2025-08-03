FDA seals 18 plots over illegal commercialization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 18 plots over illegal commercialization in residential colonies.

An FDA spokesman said here on Sunday that FDA has intensified its crackdown against illegal commercialization in residential colonies under its jurisdiction. He said that the FDA enforcement team under supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa conducted inspections and discovered that in Madina Town, ten residential plots had been unlawfully converted into shops without paying the compulsory commercialization charges.

Similarly, in Sir Syed Town, construction was underway to convert six residential plots into commercial buildings in clear violation of the FDA's rules and regulations.

Further violations were identified in Mohalla Usman Abad and Gulshan Colony where one residential plot in each locality was being illegally turned into business premises, he added.

He said that the FDA enforcement team sealed all such properties and warned their owners to obtain formal approval for commercialization and pay the requisite dues as mandated by the FDA.

He made it clear that failure to comply would result in heavy penalties and the properties would remain sealed until full legal procedures are fulfilled.