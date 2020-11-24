FDA to auction residential, commercial plots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to auction plots in various residential colonies and commercial markets.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khwaja said that the plots were situated at the FDA City, Millat Town, Madina Town and Ahmad Nagar whereas shops would be auctioned in Gulistan Plaza Gulistan Colony.

He said that plots in Millat Town, Ahmad Nagar and Madina Town would be auctioned on Dec 14, followed by auction of plots in Gulistan Plaza and other private schemes on Dec 15, whereas plots in FDA City would be auctioned on Dec 17-18, 2020.

Director General FDA also directed the FDA officers to complete entire paper work on priority basis so that auctioned could be held on-time.

Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj, Sohail Maqsood Punnu and others were also present.