Federal And Provincial Governments Should Arrange Immediate Accommodation For The Flood Efectees In The Government Schools, Colleges And Big Government Buildings,

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Federal and Provincial Governments should arrange immediate accommodation for the flood efectees in the government schools, colleges and big government buildings,

3 months of holidays or work from home will not make much difference in these educational institutions due to emergency.Khawaja Rameez Hassan*

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan while proposing to provide immediate relief to the homeless flood victims due to the increase in the severity of the recent cold, said that the provincial and Federal governments should provide accommodation for the flood victims in the government schools,colleges &big government buildings.

Three months holidays in these educational institutions will not make a difference due to emergency.He said that this is biggest emergency than the Corona emergency. the provision of initial relief to the homeless flood victims is much necessary.

